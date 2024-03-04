Why Bitdeer Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR rose sharply during Monday’s session after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results, announced the successful testing of its SEAL01 Bitcoin mining chip and amid overall strength in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitdeer Technologies Group shares jumped 10.2% to $7.45 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

BitFuFu Inc. FUFU shares jumped 107% to $13.20 amid volatility following the company's recent business combination with Arisz Acquisition Corp and listing on the Nasdaq.

shares jumped 107% to $13.20 amid volatility following the company's recent business combination with Arisz Acquisition Corp and listing on the Nasdaq. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX climbed 89% to $5.31 after the company announced FDA clearance to recruit teen subjects into both of its ongoing Netherton Syndrome clinical studies.

climbed 89% to $5.31 after the company announced FDA clearance to recruit teen subjects into both of its ongoing Netherton Syndrome clinical studies. Renalytix Plc RNLX gained 52.8% to $1.5890 after the company announced that it received an unsolicited approach from a publicly listed strategic diagnostics company.

gained 52.8% to $1.5890 after the company announced that it received an unsolicited approach from a publicly listed strategic diagnostics company. Phunware, Inc. PHUN climbed 42.7% to $10.11. Phunware is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 12, 2024.

climbed 42.7% to $10.11. Phunware is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 12, 2024. Ainos, Inc. AIMD gained 39.4% to $1.4650.

gained 39.4% to $1.4650. Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares climbed 38.2% to $0.1223 after surging 50% on Friday.

shares climbed 38.2% to $0.1223 after surging 50% on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF rose 31.6% to $3.83 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, provided a clinical update on the Phase 2 randomized second-line ONSEMBLE trial in patients with RAS-mutated mCRC and announced the first patient was dosed in the randomized first-line RAS-mutated mCRC trial.

rose 31.6% to $3.83 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, provided a clinical update on the Phase 2 randomized second-line ONSEMBLE trial in patients with RAS-mutated mCRC and announced the first patient was dosed in the randomized first-line RAS-mutated mCRC trial. The E.W. Scripps Company SSP gained 31.3% to $4.94. E.W. Scripps Director Charles L. Barmonde acquired a total of 10,500 shares an average price of $4.28.

gained 31.3% to $4.94. E.W. Scripps Director Charles L. Barmonde acquired a total of 10,500 shares an average price of $4.28. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT climbed 30% to $5.91. Helius Medical Technologies announced it secured HCPCS codes for portable neuromodulation stimulator mouthpiece and controller.

climbed 30% to $5.91. Helius Medical Technologies announced it secured HCPCS codes for portable neuromodulation stimulator mouthpiece and controller. Kineta, Inc. KA gained 27% to $1.14. Kineta recently announced a restructuring and the exploration of strategic alternatives.

gained 27% to $1.14. Kineta recently announced a restructuring and the exploration of strategic alternatives. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI rose 25% to $4.3472.

rose 25% to $4.3472. Critical Metals Corp. CRML gained 24.4% to $12.44.

gained 24.4% to $12.44. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA gained 22% to $2.44.

gained 22% to $2.44. Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI rose 21.7% to $0.6299 after gaining 11% on Friday.

rose 21.7% to $0.6299 after gaining 11% on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO climbed 21.1% to $33.69 after gaining 3% on Friday.

climbed 21.1% to $33.69 after gaining 3% on Friday. 89bio, Inc. ETNB gained 20.3% to $15.18.

gained 20.3% to $15.18. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR gained 19.4% to $0.9315. Nektar Therapeutics announced a $30 million private placement financing with TCGX.

gained 19.4% to $0.9315. Nektar Therapeutics announced a $30 million private placement financing with TCGX. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares gained 18.9% to $1,076.45. Super Micro Computer will join the S&P 500 Index, effective March 18, S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, said in a release.

shares gained 18.9% to $1,076.45. Super Micro Computer will join the S&P 500 Index, effective March 18, S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, said in a release. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 17.8% to $1,271.51 amid strength in Bitcoin.

gained 17.8% to $1,271.51 amid strength in Bitcoin. Macy's, Inc. M rose 16.3% to $20.95 after Arkhouse and Brigade Capital increased their offer to acquire Macy's to $24 per share.

rose 16.3% to $20.95 after Arkhouse and Brigade Capital increased their offer to acquire Macy's to $24 per share. Renovaro Inc. RENB gained 14.3% to $2.64.

gained 14.3% to $2.64. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC gained 13.4% to $44.18 after falling over 5% on Friday.

gained 13.4% to $44.18 after falling over 5% on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. MGEE rose 12% to $70.75. MGE Energy will replace iRobot in the S&P SmallCap 600.

rose 12% to $70.75. MGE Energy will replace iRobot in the S&P SmallCap 600. BGC Group, Inc. BGC gained 11.8% to $7.93. BGC Group is set to join S&P SmallCap 600.

gained 11.8% to $7.93. BGC Group is set to join S&P SmallCap 600. Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL climbed 11.6% to $7.10.

climbed 11.6% to $7.10. H&R Block, Inc. HRB gained 8.9% to $52.08.

gained 8.9% to $52.08. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. AADI shares surged 8.8% to $2.0899 after the company announced publication of long-term efficacy and safety data further supporting FYARRO® for the treatment of malignant PEComa.

shares surged 8.8% to $2.0899 after the company announced publication of long-term efficacy and safety data further supporting FYARRO® for the treatment of malignant PEComa. MSP Recovery, Inc. LIFW shares rose 7.7% to $1.11. LifeWallet announced a comprehensive settlement with 28 affiliated property and casualty insurers, benefiting LifeWallet’s medicare clients across the U.S.

shares rose 7.7% to $1.11. LifeWallet announced a comprehensive settlement with 28 affiliated property and casualty insurers, benefiting LifeWallet’s medicare clients across the U.S. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN climbed 7.5% to $221.11 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.

climbed 7.5% to $221.11 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin. Box, Inc. BOX gained 6.6% to $28.30. Box will replace Forrester Research Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Losers

BioVie Inc. BIVI fell 42.7% to $1.0830 after the company reported pricing of public offering.

fell 42.7% to $1.0830 after the company reported pricing of public offering. JOANN Inc. JOAN fell 38.7% to $ .3102 following a report suggesting the company may file for bankruptcy soon.

fell 38.7% to $ .3102 following a report suggesting the company may file for bankruptcy soon. Astra Space, Inc. ASTR dipped 35% to $0.8598.

dipped 35% to $0.8598. BioCardia, Inc. BCDA fell 23.3% to $0.4449 after reporting interim results from Phase III CardiAMP cell therapy heart failure trial.

fell 23.3% to $0.4449 after reporting interim results from Phase III CardiAMP cell therapy heart failure trial. MMTec, Inc. MTC declined 21.8% to $2.00.

declined 21.8% to $2.00. Vivani Medical, Inc. VANI declined 21.7% to $2.4199. Vivani Medical recently announced the pricing of a $15 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants.

declined 21.7% to $2.4199. Vivani Medical recently announced the pricing of a $15 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants. Interactive Strength Inc. TRNR tumbled 19.8% to $0.40. Interactive Strength recently announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with WOODWAY to sell and distribute CLMBR.

tumbled 19.8% to $0.40. Interactive Strength recently announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with WOODWAY to sell and distribute CLMBR. Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD dipped 19.3% to $5.03

dipped 19.3% to $5.03 Minim, Inc. MINM fell 18.4% to $4.7395 after jumping 35% on Friday.

fell 18.4% to $4.7395 after jumping 35% on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA fell 16.6% to $16.78. Avidity Biosciences announced new long-term AOC 1001 data from the Marina-OLE trial showing reversal of disease progression in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 patients across multiple endpoints.

fell 16.6% to $16.78. Avidity Biosciences announced new long-term AOC 1001 data from the Marina-OLE trial showing reversal of disease progression in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 patients across multiple endpoints. Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK fell 14.8% to $6.44

fell 14.8% to $6.44 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO declined 14.7% to $0.1399.

declined 14.7% to $0.1399. J-Long Group Limited JL shares dipped 14.3% to $1.98 after jumping over 15% on Friday. J-Long Group recently declared a special cash dividend in aggregate amount of $6 million.

shares dipped 14.3% to $1.98 after jumping over 15% on Friday. J-Long Group recently declared a special cash dividend in aggregate amount of $6 million. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM fell 14.3% to $0.0474. Sunshine Biopharma, last month, announced closing of $10.0 million underwritten public offering.

fell 14.3% to $0.0474. Sunshine Biopharma, last month, announced closing of $10.0 million underwritten public offering. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB fell 13.6% to $3.0650 after the company announced that it identified material weaknesses in its internal controls related to internal loan review, that resulted from ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities.

fell 13.6% to $3.0650 after the company announced that it identified material weaknesses in its internal controls related to internal loan review, that resulted from ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE fell 12.1% to $5.68 after the company announced the termination of its merger agreement with JetBlue.

fell 12.1% to $5.68 after the company announced the termination of its merger agreement with JetBlue. Sabre Corporation SABR fell 11.6% to $2.3050. Sabre announced exchange of $150 million of existing 4.000% exchangeable senior notes due 2025 for exchangeable senior notes due 2026.

fell 11.6% to $2.3050. Sabre announced exchange of $150 million of existing 4.000% exchangeable senior notes due 2025 for exchangeable senior notes due 2026. Li Auto Inc. LI fell 11.6% to $38.49. B of A Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee maintained Li Auto with a Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $60.

fell 11.6% to $38.49. B of A Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee maintained Li Auto with a Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC fell 11.2% to $6.20. Revance announced pricing of $100 million public offering of 16 million shares of common stock at a price of $6.25 per share.

fell 11.2% to $6.20. Revance announced pricing of $100 million public offering of 16 million shares of common stock at a price of $6.25 per share. Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND dipped 11.3% to $8.67 after the company announced that it was unable to file its annual report due to technical difficulties in assembling the submission for filing. Also, the company said it anticipates it will seek to raise additional capital in 2024.

dipped 11.3% to $8.67 after the company announced that it was unable to file its annual report due to technical difficulties in assembling the submission for filing. Also, the company said it anticipates it will seek to raise additional capital in 2024. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc CMCL shares tumbled 9.6% to $9.29 after the company issued a trading update for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

shares tumbled 9.6% to $9.29 after the company issued a trading update for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ fell 7.2% to $7.26.

fell 7.2% to $7.26. NIO Inc. NIO fell 6.9% to $5.38.

