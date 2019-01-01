QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Retail Value Inc is a real estate company. The company owns shopping center properties and have a diverse tenant base that includes national retailers such as Walmart/Sam's Club, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and TJX Companies. It has two reportable segments: the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. The company generates maximum revenue from the continental U.S. segment.

Retail Value Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Retail Value (RVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Retail Value's (RVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Retail Value (RVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting RVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 782.35% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Retail Value (RVI)?

A

The stock price for Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) is $3.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Retail Value (RVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.

Q

When is Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) reporting earnings?

A

Retail Value’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Retail Value (RVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Retail Value.

Q

What sector and industry does Retail Value (RVI) operate in?

A

Retail Value is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.