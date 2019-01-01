Reviv3 Procare Co is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of professional quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. It distributes its trademark products throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company sells hair and skincare products under its brand which includes seven distinct products. The hair care products consist of PREP shampoo, PRIME conditioner, and TREAT maintenance care. BOOST is designed to deliver nutrients and increase circulation to the scalp, MEND Deep Hair Repair Mask for added moisture and PROTECT, a heat protectant product to prevent damage from irons and dryers. The company is engaged in expanding its business-to-business salon sales through its network of domestic and international distributors.