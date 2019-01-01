Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) was reported by Berenberg on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting RRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.84% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) was provided by Berenberg, and Red Rock Resorts initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Red Rock Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Red Rock Resorts was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Red Rock Resorts (RRR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $50.00. The current price Red Rock Resorts (RRR) is trading at is $39.42, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.