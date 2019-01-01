ñol

Red Rock Resorts
(NASDAQ:RRR)
39.42
00
At close: Jun 3
39.42
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.05 - 58.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding46.8M / 61.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 760.3K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E8.7
50d Avg. Price42.62
Div / Yield1/2.54%
Payout Ratio5.52
EPS0.79
Total Float46.8M

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Red Rock Resorts reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.770

Quarterly Revenue

$401.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$401.6M

Earnings Recap

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red Rock Resorts beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $49.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.13 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.81 0.36 0.26
EPS Actual 1.66 0.93 1.12 1.48
Revenue Estimate 411.08M 416.10M 368.13M 336.12M
Revenue Actual 422.35M 414.77M 428.16M 352.62M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Red Rock Resorts Questions & Answers

Q
When is Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reporting earnings?
A

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Red Rock Resorts’s (NASDAQ:RRR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $403.5M, which missed the estimate of $436.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.