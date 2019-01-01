ñol

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

RBC Bearings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$1.260

Quarterly Revenue

$358.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$358.9M

Earnings Recap

 

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RBC Bearings beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $198.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.57 1.03 0.99 1.05
EPS Actual 0.70 0.89 1.04 1.08
Revenue Estimate 257.02M 159.64M 158.77M 158.83M
Revenue Actual 266.95M 160.90M 156.21M 160.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RBC Bearings Questions & Answers

Q
When is RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) reporting earnings?
A

RBC Bearings (ROLL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Q
What were RBC Bearings’s (NASDAQ:ROLL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $163.9M, which beat the estimate of $160.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.