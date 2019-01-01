RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RBC Bearings beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $198.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 1.03 0.99 1.05 EPS Actual 0.70 0.89 1.04 1.08 Revenue Estimate 257.02M 159.64M 158.77M 158.83M Revenue Actual 266.95M 160.90M 156.21M 160.29M

