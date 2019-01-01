RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
RBC Bearings beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was up $198.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|1.03
|0.99
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.89
|1.04
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|257.02M
|159.64M
|158.77M
|158.83M
|Revenue Actual
|266.95M
|160.90M
|156.21M
|160.29M
