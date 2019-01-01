Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rockwell Automation missed estimated earnings by 26.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $2.26.
Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rockwell Automation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|2.17
|2.07
|2.16
|EPS Actual
|2.14
|2.33
|2.31
|2.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.82B
|1.91B
|1.78B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|1.86B
|1.81B
|1.85B
|1.78B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rockwell Automation using advanced sorting and filters.
Rockwell Automation Questions & Answers
Rockwell Automation (ROK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.64.
The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which beat the estimate of $1.6B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.