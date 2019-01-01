ñol

Rockwell Automation
(NYSE:ROK)
218.18
-0.09[-0.04%]
At close: Jun 3
218.27
0.0900[0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low191.08 - 354.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding116.1M / 116.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 913.7K
Mkt Cap25.4B
P/E39.69
50d Avg. Price240.66
Div / Yield4.48/2.05%
Payout Ratio79.64
EPS0.46
Total Float116.1M

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rockwell Automation reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.660

Quarterly Revenue

$1.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.8B

Earnings Recap

 

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rockwell Automation missed estimated earnings by 26.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $2.26.

Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rockwell Automation's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.92 2.17 2.07 2.16
EPS Actual 2.14 2.33 2.31 2.41
Revenue Estimate 1.82B 1.91B 1.78B 1.73B
Revenue Actual 1.86B 1.81B 1.85B 1.78B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rockwell Automation using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Rockwell Automation Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) reporting earnings?
A

Rockwell Automation (ROK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.64.

Q
What were Rockwell Automation’s (NYSE:ROK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which beat the estimate of $1.6B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.