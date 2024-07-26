Rockwell Automation Fair To Feature ARIA's Breakthrough Cybersecurity Solutions Amid Surge In Attacks

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSP Inc. CSPI business, has been selected to update the industry on measuring and mitigating cybersecurity risks in industrial operations at the Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK fair.

The event will take place from November 18th – 21st in Anaheim, California. It will gather 10,000 industry leaders to address current challenges in industrial automation, including the rise in cybersecurity attacks on critical infrastructure.

At the event, ARIA will showcase its cybersecurity solution, AZT PROTECT, in the exhibition and will also present in the conference program.

ARIA and Rockwell are collaborating to enhance manufacturing defenses with new solutions that complement existing systems. ARIA, now part of Rockwell’s PartnerNetwork, introduced its AZT PROTECT solution in July 2023. This automated solution secures OT applications against all threats without relying on AV cloud updates or constant patching, addressing sophisticated nation-state and supply-chain attacks.

Since the 2021 Colonial Pipeline attack, sophisticated cyberattacks on OT environments and critical infrastructure have surged. ARIA has detected over 700 similar attacks.

Price Action: CSPI shares traded higher by 3.21% at $15.43 at the last check Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

