Rogers (NYSE:ROG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rogers
Rogers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rogers (NYSE: ROG) was reported by CJS Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $277.00 expecting ROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.58% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rogers (NYSE: ROG) was provided by CJS Securities, and Rogers downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rogers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rogers was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rogers (ROG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $277.00. The current price Rogers (ROG) is trading at is $264.88, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.