Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Construction Partners missed estimated earnings by 260.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $64.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Construction Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.40
|0.33
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.15
|0.18
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|238.52M
|312.37M
|293.33M
|201.03M
|Revenue Actual
|284.96M
|279.04M
|261.66M
|179.11M
