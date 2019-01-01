ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Construction Partners
(NASDAQ:ROAD)
22.90
00
At close: Jun 3
22.90
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.51 - 44.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding34.4M / 52.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 310.3K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E91.6
50d Avg. Price24.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float34.4M

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Construction Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$243.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$243.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Construction Partners missed estimated earnings by 260.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $64.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Construction Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.40 0.33 0.08
EPS Actual 0.11 0.15 0.18 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 238.52M 312.37M 293.33M 201.03M
Revenue Actual 284.96M 279.04M 261.66M 179.11M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Construction Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Construction Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) reporting earnings?
A

Construction Partners (ROAD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Construction Partners’s (NASDAQ:ROAD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $118.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.