RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK), Dividends

RealNetworks issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RealNetworks generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
There are no upcoming dividends for RealNetworks. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on August 23, 2011.
