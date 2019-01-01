ñol

RealNetworks
(NASDAQ:RNWK)
0.6311
00
At close: Jun 3
0.663
0.0319[5.05%]
PreMarket: 5:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.46 - 2.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding29.3M / 47.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 320.5K
Mkt Cap29.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.57
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float29.3M

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK), Dividends

RealNetworks issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RealNetworks generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 9, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RealNetworks Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RealNetworks (RNWK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RealNetworks. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on August 23, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own RealNetworks (RNWK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RealNetworks (RNWK). The last dividend payout was on August 23, 2011 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next RealNetworks (RNWK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RealNetworks (RNWK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on August 23, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)?
A

RealNetworks has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RealNetworks (RNWK) was $1.00 and was paid out next on August 23, 2011.

