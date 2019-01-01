Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ra Medical Systems
Ra Medical Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ra Medical Systems (AMEX: RMED) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting RMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3767.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ra Medical Systems (AMEX: RMED) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Ra Medical Systems initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ra Medical Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ra Medical Systems was filed on October 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ra Medical Systems (RMED) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Ra Medical Systems (RMED) is trading at is $0.31, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
