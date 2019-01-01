QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
34.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rackla Metals Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration and evaluation activities. All of the company's operations are in Canada. It has an interest in the Rivier Property located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rackla Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rackla Metals (RMETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rackla Metals (OTCPK: RMETF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rackla Metals's (RMETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rackla Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Rackla Metals (RMETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rackla Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Rackla Metals (RMETF)?

A

The stock price for Rackla Metals (OTCPK: RMETF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rackla Metals (RMETF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rackla Metals.

Q

When is Rackla Metals (OTCPK:RMETF) reporting earnings?

A

Rackla Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rackla Metals (RMETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rackla Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Rackla Metals (RMETF) operate in?

A

Rackla Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.