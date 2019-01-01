QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.17 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/19.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
51.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Red Metal Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is involved in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company's properties include Farellon property, Perth property, and Mateo property. All of its properties are located in the coastal cordillera, III region of Atacama, Chile.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Red Metal Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Metal Resources (RMESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Metal Resources (OTCPK: RMESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Red Metal Resources's (RMESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Red Metal Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Red Metal Resources (RMESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Red Metal Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Metal Resources (RMESF)?

A

The stock price for Red Metal Resources (OTCPK: RMESF) is $0.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:32:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Metal Resources (RMESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Metal Resources.

Q

When is Red Metal Resources (OTCPK:RMESF) reporting earnings?

A

Red Metal Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Red Metal Resources (RMESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Metal Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Metal Resources (RMESF) operate in?

A

Red Metal Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.