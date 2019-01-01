Regional Mgmt (NYSE:RM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Regional Mgmt (NYSE:RM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regional Mgmt beat estimated earnings by 44.32%, reporting an EPS of $2.67 versus an estimate of $1.85.

Revenue was up $23.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regional Mgmt's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.84 1.56 1.44 1.17 EPS Actual 2.04 2.11 1.87 2.31 Revenue Estimate 116.41M 102.49M 95.30M 92.24M Revenue Actual 119.48M 111.46M 99.68M 97.73M

