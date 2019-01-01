RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RGC Resources
The latest price target for RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on May 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RGCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and RGC Resources upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RGC Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RGC Resources was filed on May 10, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RGC Resources (RGCO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price RGC Resources (RGCO) is trading at is $20.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
