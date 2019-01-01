RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.600
Quarterly Revenue
$29.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$29.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of RGC Resources using advanced sorting and filters.
RGC Resources Questions & Answers
When is RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) reporting earnings?
RGC Resources (RGCO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were RGC Resources’s (NASDAQ:RGCO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
