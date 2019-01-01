Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 19
EPS
$0.480
Quarterly Revenue
$140.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$140.8M
Earnings History
Rexford Industrial Realty Questions & Answers
When is Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) reporting earnings?
Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
What were Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31.1M, which beat the estimate of $31.1M.
