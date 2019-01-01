ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Reunion Neuroscience
(NASDAQ:REUN)
Why is it moving?
Shares of companies in the psychedelic compound industry are trading higher following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting "Magic Mushrooms Shows New Promise as Alcohol Addiction Treatment."
$4.06
-0.06[-1.46%]
Last update: 12:12PM
Day High/Low3.93 - 4.77
52 Week High/Low3.4 - 7.62
Open / Close4.07 / -
Float / Outstanding7.6M / 11.6M
Vol / Avg.149.6K / 476.6K
Mkt Cap47.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.15
Total Float7.6M

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN), Quotes and News Summary

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ: REUN)

Day High/Low3.93 - 4.77
52 Week High/Low3.4 - 7.62
Open / Close4.07 / -
Float / Outstanding7.6M / 11.6M
Vol / Avg.149.6K / 476.6K
Mkt Cap47.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.15
Total Float7.6M
Reunion Neuroscience Inc is engaged in the novel psychedelic drug development, committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The company's lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel psychedelic drug being developed for post-partum and treatment resistant depression as a potential fast-acting antidepressant with durable efficacy.
Read More

Reunion Neuroscience Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ: REUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Reunion Neuroscience's (REUN) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Reunion Neuroscience.

Q
What is the target price for Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Reunion Neuroscience

Q
Current Stock Price for Reunion Neuroscience (REUN)?
A

The stock price for Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ: REUN) is $4.06 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 4:12 PM UTC.

Q
Does Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reunion Neuroscience.

Q
When is Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) reporting earnings?
A

Reunion Neuroscience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Reunion Neuroscience.

Q
What sector and industry does Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) operate in?
A

Reunion Neuroscience is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.