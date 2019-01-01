Reunert Ltd is an IT contracting company. It derives revenue through three main segments: Electrical Engineering, Information Communication Technologies (ICT), and Applied Electronics. The Electrical Engineering division designs and manufactures electrical energy cables, supplies low and medium-voltage electrical distribution, protection, and control equipment, and designs, manufactures and supplies copper and fiber optic cables. The ICT division provides managed services to enterprises, such as managed office products, voice, data, and hosted services as well as unified communications and asset-based finance solutions. Applied Electronics comprises Reutech, which derives revenue from the design and manufacturing of defense products.