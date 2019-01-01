REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
REE Automotive Questions & Answers
When is REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) reporting earnings?
REE Automotive (REE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were REE Automotive’s (NASDAQ:REE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
