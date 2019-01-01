QQQ
Reece Ltd is a supplier of plumbing and bathroom products. The company's activities include importing, wholesaling, distribution, marketing and retailing. It supplies customers in the trade, retail, professional and commercial markets. The sole activity of the entity is the supply of plumbing, bathroom, heating ventilation, and air-conditioning products in Australia and New Zealand, and the United States of America.

Reece Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reece (REECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reece (OTCGM: REECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reece's (REECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reece.

Q

What is the target price for Reece (REECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reece

Q

Current Stock Price for Reece (REECF)?

A

The stock price for Reece (OTCGM: REECF) is $14.84 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 17:26:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reece (REECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reece.

Q

When is Reece (OTCGM:REECF) reporting earnings?

A

Reece does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reece (REECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reece.

Q

What sector and industry does Reece (REECF) operate in?

A

Reece is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.