REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) was reported by DA Davidson on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting REE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 575.68% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) was provided by DA Davidson, and REE Automotive maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of REE Automotive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for REE Automotive was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest REE Automotive (REE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $10.00. The current price REE Automotive (REE) is trading at is $1.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
