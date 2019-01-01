QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
RISE Education Cayman Ltd mainly operates the English Language Training market which refers to after-school English teaching and tutoring services provided by training institutions to students aged three to 18. The company focuses on subject-based learning whereby various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science are used to teach English. It offers three flagship courses namely Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up which are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve, and 13 to 18, respectively. In addition, RISE Education offers a number of complementary products to further enhance students learning experience, including Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour.

RISE Education Cayman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RISE Education Cayman (REDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RISE Education Cayman's (REDU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RISE Education Cayman (REDU) stock?

A

The latest price target for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.90 expecting REDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 237.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RISE Education Cayman (REDU)?

A

The stock price for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) is $0.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RISE Education Cayman (REDU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RISE Education Cayman.

Q

When is RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) reporting earnings?

A

RISE Education Cayman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is RISE Education Cayman (REDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RISE Education Cayman.

Q

What sector and industry does RISE Education Cayman (REDU) operate in?

A

RISE Education Cayman is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.