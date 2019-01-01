RISE Education Cayman Ltd mainly operates the English Language Training market which refers to after-school English teaching and tutoring services provided by training institutions to students aged three to 18. The company focuses on subject-based learning whereby various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science are used to teach English. It offers three flagship courses namely Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up which are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve, and 13 to 18, respectively. In addition, RISE Education offers a number of complementary products to further enhance students learning experience, including Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour.