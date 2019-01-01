QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Redwood Financial is a bank holding company. The company provides banking products and services like personal banking, business banking, loans, insurance services, investment services, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Redwood Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redwood Finl (REDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redwood Finl (OTCPK: REDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redwood Finl's (REDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redwood Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Redwood Finl (REDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redwood Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Redwood Finl (REDW)?

A

The stock price for Redwood Finl (OTCPK: REDW) is $120.5 last updated Mon Jan 11 2021 15:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redwood Finl (REDW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.

Q

When is Redwood Finl (OTCPK:REDW) reporting earnings?

A

Redwood Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redwood Finl (REDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redwood Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Redwood Finl (REDW) operate in?

A

Redwood Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.