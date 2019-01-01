|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Redwood Finl (OTCPK: REDW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Redwood Finl.
There is no analysis for Redwood Finl
The stock price for Redwood Finl (OTCPK: REDW) is $120.5 last updated Mon Jan 11 2021 15:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.
Redwood Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Redwood Finl.
Redwood Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.