QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Rediff.com India Ltd is an India-based internet company, which delivers digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. The services are delivered through the source of websites, tablets, and mobile which includes news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The group's secure Internet platform provides a communication suite to businesses of all sizes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rediff.com India Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rediff.com India (REDFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rediff.com India (OTCEM: REDFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rediff.com India's (REDFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rediff.com India.

Q

What is the target price for Rediff.com India (REDFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rediff.com India

Q

Current Stock Price for Rediff.com India (REDFY)?

A

The stock price for Rediff.com India (OTCEM: REDFY) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:43:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rediff.com India (REDFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rediff.com India.

Q

When is Rediff.com India (OTCEM:REDFY) reporting earnings?

A

Rediff.com India does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rediff.com India (REDFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rediff.com India.

Q

What sector and industry does Rediff.com India (REDFY) operate in?

A

Rediff.com India is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.