Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) was reported by Barclays on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting RDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) was provided by Barclays, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dr Reddy's Laboratories was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $69.00 to $70.00. The current price Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) is trading at is $55.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
