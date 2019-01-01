Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jan 28
EPS
$0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$715M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$54.4B
Earnings History
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Questions & Answers
When is Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) reporting earnings?
Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 28, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Dr Reddy's Laboratories’s (NYSE:RDY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $513M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
