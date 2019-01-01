QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.35 - 2.59
Vol / Avg.
76.2K/371.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.9 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
36.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 1:10PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 1:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 2:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 1:52PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 1:51PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 2:51PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 10:44AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Recruiter.Com Group Inc is a hiring platform for the network of recruiters. The company empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. The Recruiter.com network of over 28,000 small and independent recruiters utilize a web platform, complete with AI-driven job matching, to recruit talent faster. Its Recruiters On Demand provides businesses of all sizes access to virtual recruiters specialized by vertical industries to source, engage, and hire talent on an as-needed basis.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Recruiter.Com Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recruiter.Com Group's (RCRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRT) was reported by Maxim Group on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting RCRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 255.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT)?

A

The stock price for Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRT) is $2.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recruiter.Com Group.

Q

When is Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) reporting earnings?

A

Recruiter.Com Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recruiter.Com Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) operate in?

A

Recruiter.Com Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.