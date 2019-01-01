Recruiter.Com Group Inc is a hiring platform for the network of recruiters. The company empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. The Recruiter.com network of over 28,000 small and independent recruiters utilize a web platform, complete with AI-driven job matching, to recruit talent faster. Its Recruiters On Demand provides businesses of all sizes access to virtual recruiters specialized by vertical industries to source, engage, and hire talent on an as-needed basis.