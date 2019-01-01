Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Recruiter.Com Group
Recruiter.Com Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRT) was reported by Maxim Group on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting RCRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 773.79% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRT) was provided by Maxim Group, and Recruiter.Com Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Recruiter.Com Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Recruiter.Com Group was filed on December 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) is trading at is $1.03, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.