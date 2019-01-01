Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$6.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Recruiter.Com Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Recruiter.Com Group Questions & Answers
When is Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) reporting earnings?
Recruiter.Com Group (RCRT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.69, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Recruiter.Com Group’s (NASDAQ:RCRT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.