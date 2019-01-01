|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Staffing 360 Solutions’s space includes: HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI), DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) was reported by Greenridge Global on April 18, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting STAF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 702.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) is $0.6851 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2019.
Staffing 360 Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Staffing 360 Solutions.
Staffing 360 Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.