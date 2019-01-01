QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc operates in the international staffing sector. It is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build process through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations. The company carries its business through the reportable segments of Commercial- US; Professional- US and Professional-UK. Geographically, the group has business operations in the US, UK and Canada.

Staffing 360 Solutions Questions & Answers

How do I buy Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Staffing 360 Solutions's (STAF) competitors?

What is the target price for Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) stock?

The latest price target for Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) was reported by Greenridge Global on April 18, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting STAF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 702.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)?

The stock price for Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) is $0.6851 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2019.

When is Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) reporting earnings?

Staffing 360 Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Is Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Staffing 360 Solutions.

What sector and industry does Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) operate in?

Staffing 360 Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.