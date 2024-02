Why Intuitive Machines Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading.

Intuitive Machines revealed Friday that its lunar lander, Odysseus, encountered a mishap during a touchdown near the moon’s south pole.

Intuitive Machines shares dipped 30.1% to $6.71 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA gained 66% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after surging over 30% on Friday.

gained 66% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after surging over 30% on Friday. Semilux International Ltd. SELX shares rose 43.9% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Friday.

shares rose 43.9% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Friday. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT shares gained 14.8% to $0.9699 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 14.8% to $0.9699 in pre-market trading. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE shares surged 14.5% to $0.86 in pre-market trading. Neubase Therapeutics, on Feb. 22, said board determined for company to dissolve, liquidate and distribute to stockholders its available assets.

shares surged 14.5% to $0.86 in pre-market trading. Neubase Therapeutics, on Feb. 22, said board determined for company to dissolve, liquidate and distribute to stockholders its available assets. 23andMe Holding Co. ME shares jumped 13.2% to $0.6398 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Friday.

shares jumped 13.2% to $0.6398 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 12.3% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 33% on Friday.

gained 12.3% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 33% on Friday. Smart Share Global Limited EM shares rose 12% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday.

shares rose 12% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO gained 10.1% to $7.28 in pre-market trading after tumbling 40% on Friday.

gained 10.1% to $7.28 in pre-market trading after tumbling 40% on Friday. Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares rose 10.1% to $0.6729 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 10.1% to $0.6729 in pre-market trading. Li Auto Inc. LI rose 8% to $37.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results above estimates and issued first-quarter guidance.

Losers

Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO shares fell 21.5% to $0.6120 in pre-market trading. Telesis Bio shares jumped 72% on Friday after the company was granted EUR Patent #3503915 for "Genetically Engineered Vibrio Natriegens (Host Organism For Cloning And Manipulating DNA)."

shares fell 21.5% to $0.6120 in pre-market trading. Telesis Bio shares jumped 72% on Friday after the company was granted EUR Patent #3503915 for "Genetically Engineered Vibrio Natriegens (Host Organism For Cloning And Manipulating DNA)." AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH shares fell 16.7% to $2.20 after jumping over 131% on Friday.

shares fell 16.7% to $2.20 after jumping over 131% on Friday. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA dipped 14% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after surging over 185% on Friday.

dipped 14% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after surging over 185% on Friday. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares dipped 9.8% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Motus GI Holdings, last week, entered into definitive agreement for the exercise of an outstanding Series B common stock purchase warrant held by an institutional investor to purchase an aggregate of 2,933,334 shares of common stock for $2.7 million.

shares dipped 9.8% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Motus GI Holdings, last week, entered into definitive agreement for the exercise of an outstanding Series B common stock purchase warrant held by an institutional investor to purchase an aggregate of 2,933,334 shares of common stock for $2.7 million. Surf Air Mobility Inc. SRFM fell 9.1% to $0.90 in pre-market trading.

fell 9.1% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. Oblong, Inc. OBLG shares fell 8.6% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday.

shares fell 8.6% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday. Beneficient BENF fell 8% to $0.1819 in pre-market trading. On Feb. 13, Beneficient posted a third-quarter loss of $1.98 per share.

fell 8% to $0.1819 in pre-market trading. On Feb. 13, Beneficient posted a third-quarter loss of $1.98 per share. Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA fell 8% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after tumbling 11% on Friday.

fell 8% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after tumbling 11% on Friday. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT shares fell 7.2% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Friday.

Now Read This: Workday, Domino's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday