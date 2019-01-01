Rubicon Technologies Stock (NYSE:RBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 22
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$164.6M
Earnings History
Rubicon Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) reporting earnings?
Rubicon Technologies (RBT) is scheduled to report earnings on November 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 22, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rubicon Technologies’s (NYSE:RBT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
