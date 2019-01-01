QQQ
Robertet SA is a France based company operates in aromatic products. It is primarily engaged in the development of flavour and perfume additives and ingredients. The activities of the group are functioned through Raw Materials, Perfumery, and Flavourings segments. Geographically operates through the region of France.

Robertet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Robertet (RBTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Robertet (OTCPK: RBTEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Robertet's (RBTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Robertet.

Q

What is the target price for Robertet (RBTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Robertet

Q

Current Stock Price for Robertet (RBTEF)?

A

The stock price for Robertet (OTCPK: RBTEF) is $1040 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:26:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Robertet (RBTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robertet.

Q

When is Robertet (OTCPK:RBTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Robertet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Robertet (RBTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Robertet.

Q

What sector and industry does Robertet (RBTEF) operate in?

A

Robertet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.