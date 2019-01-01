QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Zhen Ding Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, is involved in the business of gold and copper mining, development, and production in China and Southeast Asia. The company's one the project is Wuxi gold project, which is located in Jingxian county, situated in the southeastern part of Anhui Province, PRC.

Zhen Ding Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhen Ding Resources (RBTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhen Ding Resources (OTCPK: RBTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhen Ding Resources's (RBTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhen Ding Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Zhen Ding Resources (RBTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhen Ding Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhen Ding Resources (RBTK)?

A

The stock price for Zhen Ding Resources (OTCPK: RBTK) is $2.01 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhen Ding Resources (RBTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhen Ding Resources.

Q

When is Zhen Ding Resources (OTCPK:RBTK) reporting earnings?

A

Zhen Ding Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhen Ding Resources (RBTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhen Ding Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhen Ding Resources (RBTK) operate in?

A

Zhen Ding Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.