RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.50 expecting RBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and RBB Bancorp downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RBB Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RBB Bancorp was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RBB Bancorp (RBB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $25.50. The current price RBB Bancorp (RBB) is trading at is $21.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
