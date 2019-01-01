RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.740
Quarterly Revenue
$37.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$37.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of RBB Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
RBB Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) reporting earnings?
RBB Bancorp (RBB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were RBB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RBB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.