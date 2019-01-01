|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.120
|0.100
|-0.0200
|REV
|31.600M
|31.760M
|160.000K
You can purchase shares of Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rada Electronics Industri.
The latest price target for Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) was reported by Baird on March 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting RADA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.11% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) is $11.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rada Electronics Industri.
Rada Electronics Industri’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rada Electronics Industri.
Rada Electronics Industri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.