QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.78 - 11.29
Vol / Avg.
601K/428.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.2 - 14.64
Mkt Cap
555.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.94
P/E
20.2
EPS
0.11
Shares
49.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 5:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 3:29PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 3:05PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 6:30AM
load more
Rada Electronics Industries Ltd is an Israel based defense electronics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of defense electronics. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of data recording and management systems. The company provides complete system solutions designed primarily for the aerospace and defense market. Its product lines include tactical land radars, inertial navigation systems and avionics systems and upgrades.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.100 -0.0200
REV31.600M31.760M160.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rada Electronics Industri Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rada Electronics Industri's (RADA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rada Electronics Industri.

Q

What is the target price for Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) was reported by Baird on March 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting RADA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.11% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rada Electronics Industri (RADA)?

A

The stock price for Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) is $11.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rada Electronics Industri.

Q

When is Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) reporting earnings?

A

Rada Electronics Industri’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rada Electronics Industri.

Q

What sector and industry does Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) operate in?

A

Rada Electronics Industri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.