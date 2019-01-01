Raia Drogasil SA is a large retail drug store operator in Brazil. The company's stores sell branded and generic medication, over-the-counter medicine, health and beauty aids, perfumery, cosmetics, household items, and personal care products. The company also acts as a pharmacy benefit manager, performing medical purchases with prenegotiated discounts. The majority of Raia Drogasil's revenue is generated through branded drug sales, while the bulk of the remaining revenue stems from perfumery, over-the-counter drugs, and generic drugs. The company owns a variety of stakes in operational subsidiaries.