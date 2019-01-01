QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.4K
Div / Yield
0.03/0.71%
52 Wk
3.32 - 5.56
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
40.49
Open
-
P/E
52.03
EPS
0.1
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Raia Drogasil SA is a large retail drug store operator in Brazil. The company's stores sell branded and generic medication, over-the-counter medicine, health and beauty aids, perfumery, cosmetics, household items, and personal care products. The company also acts as a pharmacy benefit manager, performing medical purchases with prenegotiated discounts. The majority of Raia Drogasil's revenue is generated through branded drug sales, while the bulk of the remaining revenue stems from perfumery, over-the-counter drugs, and generic drugs. The company owns a variety of stakes in operational subsidiaries.

Raia Drogasil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raia Drogasil (RADLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raia Drogasil (OTCPK: RADLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Raia Drogasil's (RADLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raia Drogasil.

Q

What is the target price for Raia Drogasil (RADLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Raia Drogasil

Q

Current Stock Price for Raia Drogasil (RADLY)?

A

The stock price for Raia Drogasil (OTCPK: RADLY) is $4.675 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:26:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raia Drogasil (RADLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Raia Drogasil (OTCPK:RADLY) reporting earnings?

A

Raia Drogasil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raia Drogasil (RADLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raia Drogasil.

Q

What sector and industry does Raia Drogasil (RADLY) operate in?

A

Raia Drogasil is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.