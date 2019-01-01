Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Q2 Holdings missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $17.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Q2 Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.03 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.10 0.03 0.09 0.10 Revenue Estimate 132.15M 125.88M 122.80M 115.32M Revenue Actual 131.89M 126.74M 123.57M 116.52M

