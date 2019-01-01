Qurate Retail Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH - QVC U.S. and HSN markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products using its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications, which generates most of its revenue & QVC International and Zulily. Its retail brands include QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, and RyllaceTM, all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop, beyond transactional eCommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. It also involved in mobile commerce and social commerce. It operates in North America, Europe and Asia.