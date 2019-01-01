QQQ
Range
5.6 - 6.08
Vol / Avg.
5.7M/4.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.75 - 14.62
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.7
P/E
2.02
EPS
0.31
Shares
396.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Qurate Retail Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH - QVC U.S. and HSN markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products using its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications, which generates most of its revenue & QVC International and Zulily. Its retail brands include QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, and RyllaceTM, all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop, beyond transactional eCommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. It also involved in mobile commerce and social commerce. It operates in North America, Europe and Asia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.590

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV4.150B

Analyst Ratings

Qurate Retail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qurate Retail (QRTEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qurate Retail's (QRTEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qurate Retail (QRTEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) was reported by Citigroup on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.20 expecting QRTEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.62% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qurate Retail (QRTEA)?

A

The stock price for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is $6.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qurate Retail (QRTEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qurate Retail.

Q

When is Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reporting earnings?

A

Qurate Retail’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Qurate Retail (QRTEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qurate Retail.

Q

What sector and industry does Qurate Retail (QRTEA) operate in?

A

Qurate Retail is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.