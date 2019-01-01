Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) was reported by B of A Securities on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.30 expecting QRTEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) was provided by B of A Securities, and Qurate Retail downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Qurate Retail, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Qurate Retail was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Qurate Retail (QRTEA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $11.50 to $6.30. The current price Qurate Retail (QRTEA) is trading at is $3.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
