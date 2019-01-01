|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IQ Hedge Long Short Tracker ETF (ARCA: QLS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IQ Hedge Long Short Tracker ETF.
There is no analysis for IQ Hedge Long Short Tracker ETF
The stock price for IQ Hedge Long Short Tracker ETF (ARCA: QLS) is $26.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.
IQ Hedge Long Short Tracker ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IQ Hedge Long Short Tracker ETF.
IQ Hedge Long Short Tracker ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.