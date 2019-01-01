|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (ARCA: QLD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra QQQ.
There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra QQQ
The stock price for ProShares Ultra QQQ (ARCA: QLD) is $64.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 14, 2017 to stockholders of record on July 10, 2017.
ProShares Ultra QQQ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra QQQ.
ProShares Ultra QQQ is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.