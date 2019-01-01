QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Qualis Innovations Inc. is the holding company of mPathix Health, Inc. The company is focused on the development, production, and distribution of multi-modal pain management and Central Nervous System related solutions. It develops innovative pain management products using a modality agnostic, virtual operating model.

Qualis Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qualis Innovations (QLIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qualis Innovations (OTCPK: QLIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qualis Innovations's (QLIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qualis Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Qualis Innovations (QLIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qualis Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Qualis Innovations (QLIS)?

A

The stock price for Qualis Innovations (OTCPK: QLIS) is $1.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:31:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qualis Innovations (QLIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qualis Innovations.

Q

When is Qualis Innovations (OTCPK:QLIS) reporting earnings?

A

Qualis Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qualis Innovations (QLIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qualis Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Qualis Innovations (QLIS) operate in?

A

Qualis Innovations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.