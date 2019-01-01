|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Qualis Innovations (OTCPK: QLIS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Qualis Innovations.
There is no analysis for Qualis Innovations
The stock price for Qualis Innovations (OTCPK: QLIS) is $1.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:31:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Qualis Innovations.
Qualis Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Qualis Innovations.
Qualis Innovations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.