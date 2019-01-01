QQQ
Range
0.54 - 0.63
Vol / Avg.
265.6K/185.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
93.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
151.1M
Outstanding
Patriot One Technologies Inc is a Canada-based security systems developer. The principal business of the company is to commercialize a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. Its segments are Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract business units. The company has developed PATSCAN CMR, the radar technology providing first responders and security personnel valuable time in active threat scenarios. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Patriot One Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patriot One Technologies (OTCQX: PTOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patriot One Technologies's (PTOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patriot One Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patriot One Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF)?

A

The stock price for Patriot One Technologies (OTCQX: PTOTF) is $0.62 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot One Technologies.

Q

When is Patriot One Technologies (OTCQX:PTOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Patriot One Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patriot One Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Patriot One Technologies (PTOTF) operate in?

A

Patriot One Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.