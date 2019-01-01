QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (ARCA: PSJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Dynamic Software ETF's (PSJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (ARCA: PSJ) is $107.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2015.

Q

When is Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (ARCA:PSJ) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) operate in?

A

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.