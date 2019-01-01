PT Summarecon Agung Tbk is a real estate developer in Indonesia that specializes in townships that include residential and commercial developments and leisure and hospitality businesses. Summarecon Agung's property development segment, which generates most of the company's revenue, develops and then sells properties such as residential houses, apartment buildings, and shopping lots. The company's investment property segment develops properties, including shopping malls, offices, apartments, and commercial spaces, that it retains and leases. The leisure and hospitality segment owns and generates revenue from hotels, golf courses, and sport and fitness clubs.