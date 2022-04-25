5 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Company KO to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.82 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.1% to $65.17 in after-hours trading.

Park National Corporation PRK posted a net income $2.38 per share for the first quarter, down from $2.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. Park National shares gained 0.3% to $122.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Whirlpool Corporation WHR to have earned $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Whirlpool shares fell 0.1% to $173.62 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion. Universal Health shares fell 0.1% to $132.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion before the opening bell. Activision Blizzard shares rose 0.1% to $78.70 in after-hours trading.

